Job Squad: June 7, 2019

WSIL -- Dreaming of a new job? We can help. There are several options in this week's Job Squad report.

Logan Professional Pharmacy is hiring pharmacy technicians at its Goreville and Herrin locations. They're looking for candidates with two years of experience. Most of the schedule involves day-time shifts, but they're are limited evening and weekend shifts. Learn more here.

The online food ordering service Eat Street is hiring delivery drivers. Help is needed right now in the Benton area. The base salary is $10 an hour with the possibility for tips. Drivers must have a reliable automobile, a smart phone and a clean driving record. Apply online.

Durham School Services is holding a job fair on Thursday, June 27. It's at Mt. Vernon City Park from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. They're in need of school bus drivers for the upcoming school year in places like Benton, Sesser, Woodlawn, Salem and Dix. Paid training is available.

Leaders in a small portion of northwest Alabama, known as The Shoals, want to boost the economy. So they're offering $10,000 to high-tech remote workers to move to the area. Applicants must make at least $52,000 to qualify. The hope is to bring in new people and boost the revenue for the area. Applications are being accepted through September. Apply here (and if you do, let us know).