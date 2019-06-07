New Muhammad Ali logo unveiled for Kentucky airport - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

New Muhammad Ali logo unveiled for Kentucky airport

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville, Kentucky, officials have unveiled new branding for Louisville's airport to go along with a renaming to honor Muhammad Ali.

Mayor Greg Fischer and Ali's widow, Lonnie, unveiled a new logo and designs at the airport during a ceremony on Thursday.

The Airport Authority Board voted in January to change the airport's name to the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

The logo shows a silhouette of Ali with arms raised against a butterfly. Officials say the butterfly pays homage to Ali's famous phrase, "float like a butterfly, sting like a bee" and the context of flight for the airport.

The unveiling took place as part of the city's Ali Week, which is held the first week of June to mark the passing of Ali, who died in 2016.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.