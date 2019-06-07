Historic Kentucky site to host 2nd Writers in the Park event - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Historic Kentucky site to host 2nd Writers in the Park event

TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The second annual Writers in the Park will be held this month at Old Mulkey Meetinghouse State Historic Site in Tompkinsville, Kentucky.

A statement from Kentucky State Parks says more than a dozen authors will participate in the event on June 15 including Kimberly Bartley and Connie Hughes Goodman.

Bartley is the author of "Until Death Parts," ''Life Goes On," ''Go Forth and Multiply," and the newly released "Pickin' Up the Pieces." Goodman has written several fiction pieces, a biography, and numerous documentaries including "Monroe County Poor House" and "Tell Me a Tale."

The event will include different writing genres and authors from around Kentucky and elsewhere.

Participating authors will discuss, sell and sign books. There will also be a workshop offered for budding writers.

