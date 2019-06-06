Event empowers Girl Scouts to become leading ladies

INA (WSIL) -- A unique event Thursday night took a look at the future of the Girl Scouts. The Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois gathered at Rend Lake College for "Leading Ladies."

Leaders discussed the role of young women in the Girl Scouts, and how they can become productive community members.

"We want to do everything we can to empower our youth to be the women that we need them to be in this county not just in this community but in this country," said Loretta Graham, CEO of Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois.

Graham says this event is a great way to share thoughts and encourage young women across the area.

