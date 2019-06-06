Event empowers Girl Scouts to become leading ladies - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Event empowers Girl Scouts to become leading ladies

Posted: Updated:

INA (WSIL) -- A unique event Thursday night took a look at the future of the Girl Scouts. The Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois gathered at Rend Lake College for "Leading Ladies."

Leaders discussed the role of young women in the Girl Scouts, and how they can become productive community members.

"We want to do everything we can to empower our youth to be the women that we need them to be in this county not just in this community but in this country," said Loretta Graham, CEO of Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois.

Graham says this event is a great way to share thoughts and encourage young women across the area. 
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.