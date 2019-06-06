Shawnee National Forest offers 80th anniversary events

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- The Shawnee National Forest celebrates its 80th birthday in September. To celebrate, the forest service is planning events throughout the year, The first is a chance to visit a historical archaeological field.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- The Shawnee National Forest celebrates its 80th birthday in September. To celebrate, the forest service is planning events throughout the year, The first is a chance to visit a historical archaeological field.
VIENNA (WSIL) -- The Shawnee Correctional Center celebrates a year of giving back to veterans.
VIENNA (WSIL) -- The Shawnee Correctional Center celebrates a year of giving back to veterans.
RIDGWAY (WSIL) -- In the heart of popcorn country, a baseball bat maker has gone from hobbyist to a well-known name in the sports industry.
RIDGWAY (WSIL) -- In the heart of popcorn country, a baseball bat maker has gone from hobbyist to a well-known name in the sports industry.
Visitors to a Rockford museum will have the opportunity to take a virtual trip along the Oregon Trail.
Visitors to a Rockford museum will have the opportunity to take a virtual trip along the Oregon Trail.
JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) — Recent rain is causing flooding concerns in Jackson County to last a little longer.
JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) — Recent rain is causing flooding concerns in Jackson County to last a little longer.
(WSIL) - It is not a dry forecast, but it is not as wet as it was yesterday either. The focus of heaviest rain has shifted south.
(WSIL) - It is not a dry forecast, but it is not as wet as it was yesterday either. The focus of heaviest rain has shifted south.
(WSIL) -- Missouri counties in our region could get federal aid to deal with historic flooding.
(WSIL) -- Missouri counties in our region could get federal aid to deal with historic flooding.
JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- A jury has convicted a Mt. Vernon man of child sex assault.
JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- A jury has convicted a Mt. Vernon man of child sex assault.
MARION (WSIL) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs chose the anniversary of D-Day, June 6, to launch its new and improved Veterans Community Care Program. The program's goal is to improve health care for Veterans while also increasing availability and access.
MARION (WSIL) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs chose the anniversary of D-Day, June 6, to launch its new and improved Veterans Community Care Program. The program's goal is to improve health care for Veterans while also increasing availability and access.
UNION CO. (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police say that all southbound lanes of I-57 have now reopened.
UNION CO. (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police say that all southbound lanes of I-57 have now reopened.