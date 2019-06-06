2.4 earthquake reported in Kentucky, no damage

KEVIL, Ky. (AP) - The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 2.4 earthquake has occurred in Kentucky along the New Madrid fault line.

News outlets say the quake was reported northeast of Kevil shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday. There were no reports of damage.

The USGS at the University of Memphis said the quake was centered 4.1 miles northeast of Kevil and 12.7 miles west-northwest of Paducah.

The USGS says at 2.5, humans are able to detect the ground shaking, but there were some reports of the quake being felt in neighboring Marshall County.

A series of powerful earthquakes occurred along the fault line beginning in 1811, including one with an estimated magnitude of 7.7.

