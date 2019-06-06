Chicago car-bus collision injures at least 17 people - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago car-bus collision injures at least 17 people

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago Fire Department spokesman says at least 17 people have been injured after a car struck the rear of a Chicago Transit Authority bus on the city's South Side.

The spokesman says most of the people hurt in the crash were in either fair or good condition, but at least two were transported in serious condition.

All of those hurt were adults.

CTA spokesman Jon Kaplan says the collision occurred about 1:10 p.m. in the Chatham neighborhood and caused "significant damage" to both vehicles.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.