Thieves steal more than $30,000 in construction equipment

PINCKNEYVILLE (WSIL) -- On May 17th at 7:00 a.m., the K&H Construction foundation crew noticed something was wrong.

Shortly after showing up to begin work on a home in Perry County, the crew found much of their equipment was missing.

On June 5th, the framing crew noticed the same thing.

Owner Kevin Kuhnert says after the first robbery, the owners set up a game camera and were able to capture images of the second theft.

“Between the two robberies we set up a game camera, and we did capture some images... We have filed everything with the Perry County Sheriff’s Department. We’ve gotten several leads, but nothing solid enough that really anybody can do anything with."

After the first robbery, workers tried making it more difficult for thieves to grab equipment, but they still found a way.

Due to the timing and similar nature of the instances, the construction company suspects the same culprits of stealing from their job site both in May and in June.

Kuhnert says after loosing more than $30,000 in equipment, they’d appreciate the public keeping a lookout for some of it.

“There was a lot of Milwaukee cordless tools, there’s been a couple of Stihl gas powered demolition saws," Kuhnert said.

He says whoever stole from his company is experienced, and has access to that type of machinery.

“They had to move that tractor, to gain access to that door, and the only way you can move that tractor is you got to have a key to a tractor like that," Kuhnert said.

The owners don’t expect to recover all of their equipment, but they are adamant about finding whoever took it. They’re offering a $5,000 reward for the tip that leads to a conviction.

If you have any information, call the Perry County Sheriff's Department, or find contact information for K&H Construction here.