Lawyer: Ukrainian oligarch like to extradited to US in July - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Lawyer: Ukrainian oligarch like to extradited to US in July

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - A lawyer for a Ukrainian oligarch who has business ties to President Donald Trump's ex-campaign manager and is charged in an international bribery case in Chicago says his client faces likely extradition to the U.S. in July.

Chicago-based attorney Dan Webb filed a letter with the information Thursday in federal court in Chicago, where Dymitro Firtash is accused of a conspiracy to pay bribes in India. Government filings say Firtash had business connections to Paul Manafort.

Firtash was freed on bail after his arrest in Austria in 2014. His extradition has been on hold since. Webb says the expectation is that Austria will soon reject Firtash's last bid to halt extradition.

Firtash denies wrongdoing. Webb wants the U.S. court to toss the charges, including on grounds it doesn't have jurisdiction.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.