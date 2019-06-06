House leaders: Bevin's pension plan still short of votes - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

House leaders: Bevin's pension plan still short of votes

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky House leaders say the governor's pension bill still lacks enough votes to pass their chamber, even with some changes that were revealed this week.

House Majority Floor Leader John "Bam" Carney said Thursday "the vote count probably didn't move" as a result of changes agreed to by Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.

Carney says the bill appears to remain a few votes short in the Republican-dominated House.

House Speaker David Osborne says the proposal appears to lack the votes needed without a provision ensuring certain employees in affected agencies are given the option to retain their current benefits.

Bevin has spent weeks trying to garner support for his plan. He wants to call lawmakers back to the Capitol for a special session to take it up if he can win enough support.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.