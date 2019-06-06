Kentucky water utility granted interim emergency rate hike - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky water utility granted interim emergency rate hike

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky water utility has been granted an interim emergency rate increase that will set a flat rate amounting to a 42 percent hike for typical residential customers.

The Kentucky Public Service Commission said in a news release it granted the increase Thursday to Southern Water and Sewer District in Floyd County. The utility said it has been losing $40,000 to $50,000 a month and couldn't stay in business without an emergency increase.

The flat rate was set at $58.82 per month, an increase of $17.42 for a typical residential customer. Refunds could be issued if rates are lowered after an analysis.

The PSC said some of the utility's meters register no usage, and it has no replacements.

The PSC rejected the utility's increase request in January, citing lack of financial information.

Southern Water has about 5,450 customers.

