Mt. Vernon man convicted of child sex assault - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mt. Vernon man convicted of child sex assault

Posted: Updated:
Jonathan Bieniek Jonathan Bieniek

JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- A jury says a Mt. Vernon man is guilty of child sex assault.

After a three day jury trial, Jonathan Bieniek was convicted of two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault.

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies arrested Bieniek in January for an incident they began investigating in December 2018. 

Bieniek will be sentenced in July. 
 

