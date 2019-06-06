Mt. Vernon man convicted of child sex assault

JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- A jury has convicted a Mt. Vernon man of child sex assault.
JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- A jury has convicted a Mt. Vernon man of child sex assault.
MARION (WSIL) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs chose the anniversary of D-Day, June 6, to launch its new and improved Veterans Community Care Program. The program's goal is to improve health care for Veterans while also increasing availability and access.
MARION (WSIL) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs chose the anniversary of D-Day, June 6, to launch its new and improved Veterans Community Care Program. The program's goal is to improve health care for Veterans while also increasing availability and access.
UNION CO. (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police say that all southbound lanes of I-57 have now reopened.
UNION CO. (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police say that all southbound lanes of I-57 have now reopened.
NEW YORK (AP) - Thursday's vote by the Federal Communications Commission could make call-blocking widespread and help consumers dodge annoying robocalls.
NEW YORK (AP) - Thursday's vote by the Federal Communications Commission could make call-blocking widespread and help consumers dodge annoying robocalls.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- House Speaker Mike Madgian and Senate President John Cullerton can no longer receive communion in Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- House Speaker Mike Madgian and Senate President John Cullerton can no longer receive communion in Springfield.
METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- The 41st annual Superman Celebration kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday in Superman's hometown of Metropolis.
METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- The 41st annual Superman Celebration kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday in Superman's hometown of Metropolis.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- After another round of storms overnight, many are starting to dry back out Thursday morning, but there's more scattered storms on the way.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- After another round of storms overnight, many are starting to dry back out Thursday morning, but there's more scattered storms on the way.
(CNN) - The West Point Military Academy said Thursday morning there had been "an accident in the vicinity of the Camp Natural Bridge training site."
(CNN) - The West Point Military Academy said Thursday morning there had been "an accident in the vicinity of the Camp Natural Bridge training site."
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Sky gazers will have the best opportunity of the year to view the biggest planet in our solar system this month. Jupiter rises at dusk and remains visible all throughout the night.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Sky gazers will have the best opportunity of the year to view the biggest planet in our solar system this month. Jupiter rises at dusk and remains visible all throughout the night.
(CNN) – Members of the U.S. military will spend roughly a month painting parts of one mile of the wall along the southern border “to improve the aesthetic appearance of the wall,” according to an email sent by the Department of Homeland Security to members of Congress.
(CNN) – Members of the U.S. military will spend roughly a month painting parts of one mile of the wall along the southern border “to improve the aesthetic appearance of the wall,” according to an email sent by the Department of Homeland Security to members of Congress.