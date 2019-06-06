Suspect in Missouri homicide found dead in Mexico - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Suspect in Missouri homicide found dead in Mexico

Posted: Updated:

PIERCE CITY, Mo. (AP) - A murder suspect in a 2012 Missouri homicide has been found dead in Mexico.

The Lawrence County Sheriff's office says U.S. Marshals notified investigators that Martin Meza had been found dead of an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Meza was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the August 2012 shooting of 51-year-old Abel Iberra in Pierce City. He had been on the run since the shooting.

Ibarra had previously dated Meza's sister. Investigators said shooting happened during an argument at a cookout in Meza's backyard. Ibarra's body was later found in a wooded area about two miles from Meza's home.

It is believed that Meza's death is being worked as a homicide by Mexican authorities.

No further details about Meza's death were released.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.