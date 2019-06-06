State board: Judge engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

State board: Judge engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior

CHICAGO (AP) - A state judicial board is alleging that a Cook County judge tried to kiss a police officer, made unwanted sexual advances toward a court reporter and made inappropriate sexual comments about a prosecutor.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the Judicial Board alleges that Judge Mauricio Araujo's alleged engaged in a pattern of harassing behavior toward women in his "official judicial capacity" as a judge between the spring of 2012 and the fall of last year.

The board that oversees judges has asked that the Illinois Courts Commission take appropriate action against the judge who it contends has brought "the judicial office into disrepute."

The 54-year-old judge declined on Thursday to comment to the newspaper. He did not immediately return a telephone call from The Associated Press.

