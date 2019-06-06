Silver lining in wet clouds

(WSIL) - It is not a dry forecast, but it is not as wet as it was yesterday either. The focus of heaviest rain has shifted south.
(WSIL) -- Missouri counties in our region could get federal aid to deal with historic flooding.
JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- A jury has convicted a Mt. Vernon man of child sex assault.
MARION (WSIL) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs chose the anniversary of D-Day, June 6, to launch its new and improved Veterans Community Care Program. The program's goal is to improve health care for Veterans while also increasing availability and access.
UNION CO. (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police say that all southbound lanes of I-57 have now reopened.
NEW YORK (AP) - Thursday's vote by the Federal Communications Commission could make call-blocking widespread and help consumers dodge annoying robocalls.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- House Speaker Mike Madgian and Senate President John Cullerton can no longer receive communion in Springfield.
METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- The 41st annual Superman Celebration kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday in Superman's hometown of Metropolis.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- After another round of storms overnight, many are starting to dry back out Thursday morning, but there's more scattered storms on the way.
(CNN) - The West Point Military Academy said Thursday morning there had been "an accident in the vicinity of the Camp Natural Bridge training site."
