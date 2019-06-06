Silver lining in wet clouds

(WSIL) - It is not a dry forecast, but it is not as wet as it was yesterday either.

The focus of heaviest rain has shifted south. That shift will not only push the heaviest rain, but also the strongest storms, south of most of us.

Showers still likely Friday and through the weekend, but rain totals should be lighter than has been discussed in earlier outlooks.

Jim will have the latest look at radar and rain totals on News 3 this evening.