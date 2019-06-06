Abortion in the forefront of US House races near Atlanta - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Abortion in the forefront of US House races near Atlanta

By BEN NADLER
Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - One of the primary backers of Georgia's abortion ban is set to announce a run for congress.

State Sen. Renee Unterman's candidacy is likely to bring abortion rights to the forefront in highly competitive U.S. House races that extend into Atlanta's northern suburbs.

She was expected to jump into the already crowded race for Georgia's 7th District on Thursday evening. The district covers an area northeast of downtown stretching across Gwinnett and Forsyth counties.

The northern Atlanta suburbs present possible opportunities for Democrats and potential perils for Republicans on abortion.

Democrats capitalized on shifting alignments in suburban districts nationwide during the 2018 midterms.

Georgia's governor last month signed a law banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is about six weeks into a pregnancy.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

