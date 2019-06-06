Southbound Interstate 57 closed due to crash - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Southbound Interstate 57 closed due to crash

UNION CO. (WSIL) -- Interstate 57 in Union County is closed due to a crash.

Illinois State Police say the southbound lanes of I-57 are closed at mile post 26, two miles north of the Dongola exit. 

Authorities have not released any other information. 

