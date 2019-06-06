Southbound Interstate 57 closed due to crash

UNION CO. (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police say the southbound lanes of I-57 are closed at mile post 26, two miles north of the Dongola exit.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- House Speaker Mike Madgian and Senate President John Cullerton can no longer receive communion in Springfield.
METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- The 41st annual Superman Celebration kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday in Superman's hometown of Metropolis.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- After another round of storms overnight, many are starting to dry back out Thursday morning, but there's more scattered storms on the way.
(CNN) - The West Point Military Academy said Thursday morning there had been "an accident in the vicinity of the Camp Natural Bridge training site."
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Sky gazers will have the best opportunity of the year to view the biggest planet in our solar system this month. Jupiter rises at dusk and remains visible all throughout the night.
(CNN) – Members of the U.S. military will spend roughly a month painting parts of one mile of the wall along the southern border “to improve the aesthetic appearance of the wall,” according to an email sent by the Department of Homeland Security to members of Congress.
CAPE GIRARDEAU (BBB) -- The Better Business Bureau says do your homework before signing a rental agreement.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- SSM Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon is prepared to deliver an additional 150 babies this year.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- SSM Good Samaritan has launched virtual visits on its website for new and existing patients.
