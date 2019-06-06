Madigan, Cullerton banned from communion for supporting Reproductive Health Act

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- According to multiple reports, two top Democrats in Illinois have been banned from taking communion in Springfield-area churches.

The bishop of the Springfield Diocese says it is because House Speaker Mike Madigan and Senate President John Cullerton supported legislation that expands abortion access.

Madigan responded with the following statement:

"The Reproductive Health Act is a recognition that women across Illinois deserve access to health care without intrusion from government. I was notified by Bishop Paprocki that if I permitted the House of Representatives to debate and pass the Reproductive Health Act, I would no longer be allowed to accept the sacrament of communion. After much deliberation and reflection, I made the decision to allow debate and a vote on the legislation. I believe it is more important to protect a woman's right to make her own health care decisions, including women who become pregnant as a result of rape or incest. With women's rights under attack in an increasing number of states across the country, Illinois is now a leader in making sure women are protected and their rights are upheld."

Both the Illinois House and Senate passed the Reproductive Health Act last week. Governor JB Pritzker is expected to sign it.

