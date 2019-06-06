Springfield Legionnaires probably not from cancer center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - The Springfield-Green County Health Department has determined that two people with Legionnaires' disease probably did not get it from a local outpatient cancer center.

Department administrator of community health and epidemiology Kendra Findley said water samples from Mercy health system's center found evidence of a type of Legionella species but not the type two local people had contracted.

Findley said Green County has an average of 4.5 Legionella cases a year and health officials are heightening their surveillance for the disease.

The department had said in a news release that two cases of Legionnaires' disease have been reported since late April among individuals who visited Mercy's outpatient cancer center.

People are infected with a severe form of pneumonia by inhaling airborne water droplets containing the Legionella bacterium.

