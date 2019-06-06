17-year-old charged with killing another teen in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 17-year-old has been charged in the fatal shooting of another teen in January as the victim was dealing drugs in Kansas City.

Jackson County prosecutors announced Wednesday that Joshua Gaston, of Kansas City, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 17-year-old Arkests Grant. A relative told police that Grant was selling marijuana when he was killed.

Testing later linked genetic material taken from a spent shell casing to Gaston, who was arrested Tuesday. Court records say Gaston told police he shot Grant that night. But Gaston said he had seen another man nearby, approaching with a gun as he was about to pay the victim.

Bond for Gaston is set at $150,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.