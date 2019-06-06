St. Louis police investigate burning banner at gay bar - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

St. Louis police investigate burning banner at gay bar

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are investigating a report that someone set two rainbow fabric banners on fire outside a gay-friendly bar Monday night.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Rehab Bar & Grill co-owner Kyle Hanten spotted a plume of black smoke outside the bar and found a pile of rainbow fabric under flames. Hantan put the fire out with an extinguisher.

Two similar banners went missing from an area church the same night. Kirkwood United Church of Christ Pastor Betsy Happel said the church uses the banners as a welcoming sign to the LGBTQ community.

Hanten said the bar, which is covered in pride flags, hasn't had any other threats.

