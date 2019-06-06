Police: Award-winning band director had sex with student

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky police say an award-winning high school band director gave an underage female student marijuana and engaged in sexual acts with her multiple times.

News outlets report 30-year-old Jordan Peveler was arrested Wednesday on multiple sex charges, including third-degree rape.

A warrant obtained by The Kentucky New Era states Peveler provided marijuana to a 16-year-old student at his home in June 2017. Authorities say Peveler then asked the student to perform oral sex on him while she was under the influence of marijuana. Months later, after the student had turned 17, investigators say Peveler had sex with her in his home.

Public school administrators say Peveler is no longer employed with the district. It is unclear whether Peveler has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

