Man sentenced to 23 years in machete attack

SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man who pleaded guilty to attacking three people with a machete, killing one, has been sentenced to 23 years in prison.

WLEX-TV reports that Cody T. Hall apologized for his actions in a statement read by his attorney during his sentencing Thursday in Pulaski Circuit Court.

Hall had previously pleaded guilty to charges of murder, assault and wanton endangerment in the 2017 attack that killed 50-year-old Scott Holbrook and injured two women.

A prosecutor says Hall was under the influence of meth and thought his son was in danger when he attacked the others.

