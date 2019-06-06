Police searching for man who fired at officers - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police searching for man who fired at officers

ERLANGER, Ky. (AP) - Police say they are searching for a suspect who fired at officers during a traffic stop and then fled on foot.

The Erlanger Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers are searching for the suspect, who is described as a clean-shaven white male wearing a red shirt and jeans. Police say he fled from a stopped vehicle Thursday morning, fired at officers and ran into a wooded area behind some businesses in the northern Kentucky community.

News outlets report police have closed a closed a portion of Dixie Highway and placed a library, a school and a recreation center on lockdown while the suspect is being sought.

Officers are using K9s and drones to search the area.

