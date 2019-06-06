41st Superman Celebration begins Thursday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

41st Superman Celebration begins Thursday

By Daniel Valle, Producer
METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- The 41st annual Superman Celebration will take place beginning Thursday June 6 and lasting through Sunday June 9, 2019 in Superman's hometown of Metropolis.

This year's guests include celebrities Erica Durance, who played Lois Lane for seven years on TV's "Smallville", Helen Slater who played the lead role in the 1984 movie "Supergirl" and Katrina Law who stars in the television series "Arrow".

News 3's Danny Valle was out in Metropolis to speak with city organizers as well as the Man of Steel himself.

