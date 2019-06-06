Another round of scattered storms likely this afternoon - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Another round of scattered storms likely this afternoon

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- After another round of storms overnight, many are starting to dry back out Thursday morning, but there's more scattered storms on the way. 

In the wake of overnight storms, there's a front stalled across the region that will begin to lift back to the north throughout the day. That front will become the focus for showers and storms developing during the late afternoon and sticking around through the evening. Severe storms are not anticipated, but pockets of heavy rain and occasional thunder and lightning are possible. 

Daily chances for scattered storms stay around through the weekend with localized very heavy rain. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3 This Morning. 

