ZIP code and date line up perfectly at Chicago post office

CHICAGO (AP) - It hardly ever happens that the date and the ZIP code are exactly the same but when it does it is party time at the post office.

On Thursday, the post office on Chicago's South Side where the ZIP code is 60619 is celebrating the fact that the day is also 6/06/19.

In a news release, the postal service says anyone who shows up to the James E. Worsham station at 7715 S. Cottage Grove Ave. from 10 a.m. until noon will be treated to popcorn and refreshments to mark the day when the station's ZIP code and the date line up so perfectly.

