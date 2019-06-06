Ebony photo archive to be auctioned to pay creditors - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ebony photo archive to be auctioned to pay creditors

CHICAGO (AP) - The photo archive of Ebony Magazine that chronicles African American life is to go on the auction block in July if it's approved by a Chicago bankruptcy court.

The collection is being auctioned to pay off secured creditors of Johnson Publishing, the former magazine publisher which filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection in April.

Johnson Publishing sold its Ebony and Jet magazines three years ago. The Chicago-based company has tried since 2015 to sell its photo archive. At one point the collection of more than four million images, chronicling the civil rights movement and the lives of prominent figures such as Billie Holiday and Muhammad Ali, was appraised at $46 million.

The auction seeks to recover money owed secured creditors filmmaker George Lucas and Mellody Hobson, whose company, Capital V Holdings, issued a $12 million loan to a struggling Johnson Publishing.

