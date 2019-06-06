Eastern Kentucky University president to serve on NCAA forum - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Eastern Kentucky University president to serve on NCAA forum

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - The president of Eastern Kentucky University has been selected to represent the Ohio Valley Conference on the NCAA's Division 1 presidential forum.

Michael Benson was chosen at the May 31 meeting of the board of the conference's presidents. His term begins Sept. 1.

The forum assists the NCAA board of directors in governance of Division 1 athletics. Presidents and chancellors are elected from each of the 32 Division 1 conferences and meet four times a year.

Benson recently fulfilled a four-year term as a member of the NCAA Honor Committee, a group charged with selecting individuals to receive the association's highest recognitions.

Benson replaces Phil Oldham from Tennessee Tech University on the forum. Benson has led Eastern Kentucky University since 2013.

