Paducah man behind bars on drug charges

PADUCAH, KY. (WSIL) -- A massive drug bust lands a Paducah man behind bars.

Paducah Police arrested 54-year-old Darrin Cooper Wednesday morning on drug-trafficking charges.

Investigators used a warrant to search Cooper's home, and found more than a pound of marijuana, vials of Hydrocodone and Percocet pills, and more than $3,300 in cash.

Cooper sits in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

