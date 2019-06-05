Paducah man behind bars on drug charges - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Paducah man behind bars on drug charges

Posted:

PADUCAH, KY. (WSIL) -- A massive drug bust lands a Paducah man behind bars. 

Paducah Police arrested 54-year-old Darrin Cooper Wednesday morning on drug-trafficking charges.

Investigators used a warrant to search Cooper's home, and found more than a pound of marijuana, vials of Hydrocodone and Percocet pills, and more than $3,300 in cash.

Cooper sits in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
 

