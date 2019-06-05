Colorado county euthanizes 33 roosters impounded by police - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Colorado county euthanizes 33 roosters impounded by police

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (AP) - Animal control officials in Colorado have euthanized 33 roosters taken from an impounded vehicle.

Summit Daily reported Tuesday that Summit County Animal Control euthanized the birds Tuesday as a result of a police investigation.

Police in Breckenridge say the animals were being transported from Kentucky to California in the vehicle impounded by the Colorado State Patrol May 15.

Authorities say three men transporting the roosters have not been charged, but the investigation remains open.

The birds were cared for by volunteers and animal control staff for three weeks.

Animal control director Lesley Hall called the procedure a "very unfortunate and sad task."

Animal control officials say they considered giving the roosters to rescue organizations, but the state veterinarian's office and avian experts from Colorado State University recommended against it.

