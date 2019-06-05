Flooding forces 100 mile detour

CHESTER (WSIL) -- The Chester Bridge remains closed on Wednesday due to the rising Mississippi River.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Saturday marks 50 years since Old Main on the SIU Campus was purposely set on fire and destroyed. To this day, the case remains unsolved.
DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- Inmates at the Du Quoin Impact Incarceration Program spent the day Wednesday filling sandbags to protect local communities from floodwaters.
ANNA (WSIL) -- You can head to Anna this weekend for the annual Annabelle Festival.
(WSIL) -- On Wednesday, News 3's Nick Hausen took to the skies in a helicopter to survey flooding along the Mississippi River.
CHICAGO (AP) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a nearly $40 billion state budget along with a measure that could lead to enacting a graduated income tax in Illinois.
JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- Leaders in Jackson County have signed a disaster declaration due to flooding.
PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- Two women faces wanton endangerment charges after being caught on video dragging a student inside a school.
(WSIL) - A line of thunderstorms is expected to arrive in the region this evening and move from north to south across southern Illinois.
WASHINGTON D.C. (WSIL) -- Congressman Shimkus entered a statement on the permanent record, congratulating the team on their 2019 Illinois Class 1A State championship title.
