SSM Good Samaritan prepared for more baby deliveries

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- SSM Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon is prepared to deliver an additional 150 babies this year.

The expected uptick is from Heartland Regional Medical Center closing its OB unit at the end of May.

To prepare, SSM has hired a doctor that specializes in high-risk mothers and babies, so they don't need to be transferred to St. Louis. The hospital has also increased its nursing staff by 10%.

Helen Essenpreis, SSM Regional Director for Prenatal services, says nurses and doctors want to make expectant mothers and their families as comfortable as possible.

"It's sad to see an OB unit in the community close," Essenpreis says. "With that we are very committed to providing that care for women and children throughout southern Illinois."

Expectant mothers with questions, or who want a tour of the OB unit, are encouraged to call the hospital to schedule an appointment at (618) 899-4199.