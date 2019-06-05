Hampton says fired deputy will continue assisting her - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Hampton says fired deputy will continue assisting her

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's lieutenant governor has indicated she'll defy a decision by Gov. Matt Bevin's administration to dismiss her deputy chief of staff.

In an email, Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton said her ousted aide, Adrienne Southworth, will "continue to assist me." Hampton said Southworth will track her working hours until she's officially reinstated so she can receive back pay.

Her email, dated June 3, was sent to Personnel Secretary Tom Stephens.

A Personnel Cabinet spokeswoman declined to comment on the matter Wednesday.

Hampton also has sent a letter directing officials to reinstate Southworth.

Bevin says he had no involvement in Southworth's dismissal.

The issue erupted last week when Hampton sent a tweet asking for prayers in her fight against "dark forces" following Southworth's dismissal.

Bevin, who is seeking reelection this year, dropped Hampton from his ticket.

