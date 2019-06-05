50 years later: Fire at SIU's Old Main - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

50 years later: Fire at SIU's Old Main

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Saturday marks 50 years since Old Main on the SIU Campus was purposely set on fire and destroyed. To this day, the case remains unsolved. 

Bruce Ashby was 17 years old on June 8,1969. He's now 67 and says the morning Old Main caught fire he rushed to campus.

"There were these big, black clouds of smoke in the sky," said Bruce Ashby. 

Bruce showed News 3 pictures of the iconic building as he sat in the same place he stood 50 years ago as the building went up in flames. He says the memories come rushing back when he sees the Paul and Virginia Statue.

"This is the only thing that you can see that's left, that's connected to Old Main," said Ashby. 

Jak Tichenor is a retired WSIU TV producer. He was 12 when the fire destroyed Old Main but says during his career at SIU, he's researched the fire extensively. He dug through old footage of the fire to show News 3, but says what stands out was how students jumped into action to form what he called a "book brigade." 

"The building was burning from the top to the bottom, so there were people in the lower stories carrying out books and precious documents, as well as exhibits from the university museum," said Tichenor. 

Despite how much attention the fire got, Tichenor says city leaders never knew for sure who set it. During his research, he talked with one of the first men in the building, former Fire Chief Charlie McCoin.  

"He said that he later heard, he could never prove this, but he later heard that an arsonist actually set the fire, and this person died in prison in Indiana," said Tichenor.

Tichenor says the building spoke to many in the community who wish it were still around.

"It meant so much to generations of Salukis over the years," said Tichenor. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Flooding forces 100 mile detour

    Flooding forces 100 mile detour

    Wednesday, June 5 2019 8:32 PM EDT2019-06-06 00:32:26 GMT

    CHESTER (WSIL) -- The Chester Bridge remains closed on Wednesday due to the rising Mississippi River. 

    CHESTER (WSIL) -- The Chester Bridge remains closed on Wednesday due to the rising Mississippi River. 

  • 50 years later: Fire at SIU's Old Main

    50 years later: Fire at SIU's Old Main

    Wednesday, June 5 2019 8:15 PM EDT2019-06-06 00:15:49 GMT

    CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Saturday marks 50 years since Old Main on the SIU Campus was purposely set on fire and destroyed. To this day, the case remains unsolved. 

    CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Saturday marks 50 years since Old Main on the SIU Campus was purposely set on fire and destroyed. To this day, the case remains unsolved. 

  • Inmates help with sandbagging effort

    Inmates help with sandbagging effort

    Wednesday, June 5 2019 7:58 PM EDT2019-06-05 23:58:42 GMT

    DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- Inmates at the Du Quoin Impact Incarceration Program spent the day Wednesday filling sandbags to protect local communities from floodwaters. 

    DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- Inmates at the Du Quoin Impact Incarceration Program spent the day Wednesday filling sandbags to protect local communities from floodwaters. 

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.