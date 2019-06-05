Annabelle Festival happening this weekend

ANNA (WSIL) -- You can head to Anna Friday and Saturday (June 7 and 8, 2019) for the annual Annabelle Festival.

A car show, art exhibit and flower show are among the activities taking place Friday in the city's downtown. Some of Saturday's events include a motorcycle show and the Little Miss Annabelle Pageant.

More information about events and times can be found on this Facebook event page.

In the event of rain, the Annabelle Fest Facebook page states the event will not be postponed. They're looking to find different locations to have the festival indoors.