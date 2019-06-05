Annabelle Festival happening this weekend - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Annabelle Festival happening this weekend

Posted: Updated:

ANNA (WSIL) -- You can head to Anna Friday and Saturday (June 7 and 8, 2019) for the annual Annabelle Festival.

 A car show, art exhibit and flower show are among the activities taking place Friday in the city's downtown. Some of Saturday's events include a motorcycle show and the Little Miss Annabelle Pageant.

More information about events and times can be found on this Facebook event page.

In the event of rain, the Annabelle Fest Facebook page states the event will not be postponed. They're looking to find different locations to have the festival indoors.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.