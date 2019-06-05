Bevin writes to lawmakers to outline changes to pension plan

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has reached out to lawmakers to outline changes he's agreed to make in the pension relief proposal he'd like to have taken up in a special legislative session.

The Republican governor wrote to lawmakers in a letter dated Wednesday. He says his proposal would prevent the loss of jobs, services and funding for the pension system.

Bevin describes four changes he's agreed to in trying to win the support he needs to call a special session this month. One key change would allow affected agencies to wait until next April to decide whether to stay with the Kentucky Retirement Systems at full cost.

Bevin says that will allow lawmakers to make any modifications to the plan during next year's legislative session. The agencies wouldn't have to decide until after the session ends.

