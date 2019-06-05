Bevin writes to lawmakers to outline changes to pension plan - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Bevin writes to lawmakers to outline changes to pension plan

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has reached out to lawmakers to outline changes he's agreed to make in the pension relief proposal he'd like to have taken up in a special legislative session.

The Republican governor wrote to lawmakers in a letter dated Wednesday. He says his proposal would prevent the loss of jobs, services and funding for the pension system.

Bevin describes four changes he's agreed to in trying to win the support he needs to call a special session this month. One key change would allow affected agencies to wait until next April to decide whether to stay with the Kentucky Retirement Systems at full cost.

Bevin says that will allow lawmakers to make any modifications to the plan during next year's legislative session. The agencies wouldn't have to decide until after the session ends.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.