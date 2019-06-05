Missouri lobbyist freed from jail until trial in drug case - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri lobbyist freed from jail until trial in drug case

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri lobbyist was released from jail while he awaits trial on charges that he participated in a marijuana distribution ring.

ABC17News reports that a judge allowed Eapen Thampy to be freed after a federal court hearing Wednesday in Jefferson City. Magistrate Judge Willie Epps approved the release after prosecutors withdrew their request to keep Thampy detained until trial, which is tentatively set for August.

Thampy is one of nine people charged in the alleged conspiracy to sell marijuana in Missouri. Thampy is specifically accused of working with a co-defendant in Oregon to sell marijuana in February 2018.

Thampy is a lobbyist in Jefferson City for 14 groups, many of them related to the cannabis business.

His attorneys, Michael Belancio and Shawn Lee, declined to comment after the hearing.

Information from: KMIZ-TV, http://www.abc17news.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.