Flooding prompts disaster declaration in Jackson County

JACKSON CO. (WSIL)  -- Leaders in Jackson County have signed a disaster declaration due to flooding.

The sheriff and emergency managers are asking non-local residents to steer clear of areas adjacent to the Mississippi River, including the levee systems.

The levee system throughout the county will be restricted and only accessible to authorized personnel with a pass. Anyone without a pass caught driving on the levee will receive a citation from the sheriff's office. 

Several roads in the county are flooded, and more rain is in the forecast. 

County officials are monitoring three sinkholes on Front Street in Grand Tower, as well as sand boils in the Fountain Bluff/Degognia levee systems.

The Mississippi River at Chester is expected to crest late Friday at nearly 46 feet. 

Jackson County Board Chairman Keith Larkin says the disaster declaration will expedite resources to mitigate the rising flood waters.

On Monday, Union County leaders declared a state of emergency for their county and closed all levee roads to traffic. 

