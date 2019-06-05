Flooding prompts disaster declaration in Jackson County

JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- Leaders in Jackson County have signed a disaster declaration due to flooding.
JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- Leaders in Jackson County have signed a disaster declaration due to flooding.
PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- Two women faces wanton endangerment charges after being caught on video dragging a student inside a school.
PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- Two women faces wanton endangerment charges after being caught on video dragging a student inside a school.
(WSIL) - A line of thunderstorms is expected to arrive in the region this evening and move from north to south across southern Illinois.
(WSIL) - A line of thunderstorms is expected to arrive in the region this evening and move from north to south across southern Illinois.
WASHINGTON D.C. (WSIL) -- Congressman Shimkus entered a statement on the permanent record, congratulating the team on their 2019 Illinois Class 1A State championship title.
WASHINGTON D.C. (WSIL) -- Congressman Shimkus entered a statement on the permanent record, congratulating the team on their 2019 Illinois Class 1A State championship title.
PERRY CO. (WSIL) -- Another delay in the case of a man convicted of a 2018 attack along a Perry County roadway.
PERRY CO. (WSIL) -- Another delay in the case of a man convicted of a 2018 attack along a Perry County roadway.
(CNN) -- The "Uptis" prototype doesn't have any air. It has treads in the middle and no sidewalls.
(CNN) -- The "Uptis" prototype doesn't have any air. It has treads in the middle and no sidewalls.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- A man faces aggravated battery charges after a shooting in Mt. Vernon Tuesday.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- A man faces aggravated battery charges after a shooting in Mt. Vernon Tuesday.
(WSIL) -- On Wednesday, News 3's Nick Hausen took to the skies in a helicopter to survey flooding along the Mississippi River.
(WSIL) -- On Wednesday, News 3's Nick Hausen took to the skies in a helicopter to survey flooding along the Mississippi River.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A trial date has been set for a Carbondale teen who pulled a gun on a school bus.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A trial date has been set for a Carbondale teen who pulled a gun on a school bus.
RANDOLPH CO. (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday the Kaskaskia River in St. Clair, Monroe, and Randolph counties is closed to boaters.
RANDOLPH CO. (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday the Kaskaskia River in St. Clair, Monroe, and Randolph counties is closed to boaters.