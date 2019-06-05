2 women charged with dragging boy in school - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 women charged with dragging boy in school

Posted:

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- Two women faces wanton endangerment charges after being caught on video dragging a student inside a school.

Paducah police say the incidents happened on Feb. 11 and Feb. 15, 2019

Surveillance video showed Vanacia O. Barner, 36, and Katrella D. Farmer, 47, dragging the 9-year-old by the arm into a seclusion room at McNabb Elementary.

On May 24, the McCracken County Attorney's Office issued a summons for Barner and Farmer. They were served the next day.
 

