2 women charged with dragging boy in school

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- Two women faces wanton endangerment charges after being caught on video dragging a student inside a school.

Paducah police say the incidents happened on Feb. 11 and Feb. 15, 2019

Surveillance video showed Vanacia O. Barner, 36, and Katrella D. Farmer, 47, dragging the 9-year-old by the arm into a seclusion room at McNabb Elementary.

On May 24, the McCracken County Attorney's Office issued a summons for Barner and Farmer. They were served the next day.

