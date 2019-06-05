Missouri River will remain high because of water from dams - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri River will remain high because of water from dams

Posted: Updated:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The amount of water being released into the lower Missouri River will remain at a high level because of all the rain that fell in the area over the last month.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the amount of water being released from Gavins Point Dam on the Nebraska-South Dakota border will remain at 75,000 cubic feet per second because of all the recent rain.

The Corps' John Remus says the amount of water being released into the river is more than twice the average for this time of year.

That may worsen flooding downstream because many levees were damaged by flooding in March.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.