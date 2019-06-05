Wednesday evening storms - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Wednesday evening storms

Posted: Updated:

WSIL - A line of thunderstorms is expected to arrive in the region this evening and move from north to south across SIL.  There is a small risk of severe weather but the risk appears focused with the early storms on our northern edge.  

Locally heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible with all storms as they move south.

Jim will have latest check on radar and forecast updates on News 3 this evening. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Wednesday evening storms

    Wednesday evening storms

    Wednesday, June 5 2019 3:34 PM EDT2019-06-05 19:34:13 GMT

    WSIL - A line of thunderstorms is expected to arrive in the region this evening and move from north to south across SIL.  There is a small risk of severe weather but the risk appears focused with the early storms on our northern edge.   Locally heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible with all storms as they move south. Jim will have latest check on radar and forecast updates on News 3 this evening. 

    WSIL - A line of thunderstorms is expected to arrive in the region this evening and move from north to south across SIL.  There is a small risk of severe weather but the risk appears focused with the early storms on our northern edge.   Locally heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible with all storms as they move south. Jim will have latest check on radar and forecast updates on News 3 this evening. 

  • Goreville softball team honored on Capitol Hill

    Goreville softball team honored on Capitol Hill

    Wednesday, June 5 2019 3:09 PM EDT2019-06-05 19:09:18 GMT

    WASHINGTON D.C. (WSIL) --  Congressman Shimkus entered a statement on the permanent record, congratulating the team on their 2019 Illinois Class 1A State championship title.

    WASHINGTON D.C. (WSIL) --  Congressman Shimkus entered a statement on the permanent record, congratulating the team on their 2019 Illinois Class 1A State championship title.

  • Sentencing delayed again for Perry County eye-gouger

    Sentencing delayed again for Perry County eye-gouger

    Wednesday, June 5 2019 3:07 PM EDT2019-06-05 19:07:15 GMT

    PERRY CO. (WSIL) -- Another delay in the case of a man convicted of a 2018 attack along a Perry County roadway.

    PERRY CO. (WSIL) -- Another delay in the case of a man convicted of a 2018 attack along a Perry County roadway.

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.