Sentencing delayed again for Perry County eye-gouger

PERRY CO. (WSIL) -- The sentencing of Allen Fisher got underway in Pinckneyville on Wednesday, but the Swanwick man didn't learn his fate for aggravated battery and intimidation.

Prosecutors and the defense disagreed over sentencing limitations.

Perry County Assistant State's Attorney David Stanton argues intimidation and battery convictions can be sentenced as separate crimes. Fisher's attorney disagrees.

A jury found Fisher guilty in February of the 2018 attack that left Robert Pfister blind.

Fisher's sentencing will resume on June 26 after both sides present new written briefs to the judge.