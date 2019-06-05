Goreville softball team honored on Capitol Hill - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Goreville softball team honored on Capitol Hill

Posted:

WASHINGTON D.C. (WSIL) -- Congressman John Shimkus (R-Collinsville) recognized the Goreville High School softball team.

Congressman Shimkus entered a statement on the permanent record, congratulating the team on their 2019 Illinois Class 1A State championship title.

Madam Speaker,

I rise to congratulate the Goreville High School girls’ softball team on winning the 2019 Illinois Class 1A championship. Goreville overcame the Glasford Illini Bluffs by a score of 4–2 in seven innings. This win marked the season with a 29–9 overall record for the Blackcats. The team’s overall tenacity and determination were observed through the commanding victories during postseason action. Throughout all of the postseason bracket games, the lady Blackcats scored over 70 runs as a team, causing many games to end early due to the run rule. This is Goreville’s second state championship title in three years. Head Coach Shanna Green conditioned the team with a spirit of competition and passion of working for one another. In the championship game, the Blackcats only committed one error and batted an impressive .346 as a team. It is an honor for me to extend my profound congratulations to the entire team which includes Abigail King, Kelsey Ray, Miley Kwiatkowski, Emma Vaughn, Kyleigh Massey, Ellie Grammer, Cheyenne Walker, Chloe Wolaver, Alexandria King, Adrianna Licka, Destani Bennett, Samantha Licka, and Payton Sopczak. Madam Speaker, the athletes, coaching staff, and the community should be proud of their accomplishments. I wish the graduating seniors the best in their future endeavors and best of luck to those returning for a chance of a third state title in four years.

The Lady Blackcats rallied late Saturday to take home the win against Illini Bluffs, 4-2.

