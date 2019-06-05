Goreville softball team honored on Capitol Hill

WSIL - A line of thunderstorms is expected to arrive in the region this evening and move from north to south across SIL. There is a small risk of severe weather but the risk appears focused with the early storms on our northern edge. Locally heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible with all storms as they move south. Jim will have latest check on radar and forecast updates on News 3 this evening.
WSIL - A line of thunderstorms is expected to arrive in the region this evening and move from north to south across SIL. There is a small risk of severe weather but the risk appears focused with the early storms on our northern edge. Locally heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible with all storms as they move south. Jim will have latest check on radar and forecast updates on News 3 this evening.
WASHINGTON D.C. (WSIL) -- Congressman Shimkus entered a statement on the permanent record, congratulating the team on their 2019 Illinois Class 1A State championship title.
WASHINGTON D.C. (WSIL) -- Congressman Shimkus entered a statement on the permanent record, congratulating the team on their 2019 Illinois Class 1A State championship title.
PERRY CO. (WSIL) -- Another delay in the case of a man convicted of a 2018 attack along a Perry County roadway.
PERRY CO. (WSIL) -- Another delay in the case of a man convicted of a 2018 attack along a Perry County roadway.
(CNN) -- The "Uptis" prototype doesn't have any air. It has treads in the middle and no sidewalls.
(CNN) -- The "Uptis" prototype doesn't have any air. It has treads in the middle and no sidewalls.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- A man faces aggravated battery charges after a shooting in Mt. Vernon Tuesday.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- A man faces aggravated battery charges after a shooting in Mt. Vernon Tuesday.
(WSIL) -- On Wednesday, News 3's Nick Hausen took to the skies in a helicopter to survey flooding along the Mississippi River.
(WSIL) -- On Wednesday, News 3's Nick Hausen took to the skies in a helicopter to survey flooding along the Mississippi River.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A trial date has been set for a Carbondale teen who pulled a gun on a school bus.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A trial date has been set for a Carbondale teen who pulled a gun on a school bus.
RANDOLPH CO. (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday the Kaskaskia River in St. Clair, Monroe, and Randolph counties is closed to boaters.
RANDOLPH CO. (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday the Kaskaskia River in St. Clair, Monroe, and Randolph counties is closed to boaters.
BROOKPORT (WSIL) -- The U.S 45 Ohio River "Brookport" Bridge will be closed until November for needed repairs.
BROOKPORT (WSIL) -- The U.S 45 Ohio River "Brookport" Bridge will be closed until November for needed repairs.
CALVERTON PARK, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say an 11-month-old girl has died after being locked inside a car for 15 or 16 hours in suburban St. Louis.
CALVERTON PARK, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say an 11-month-old girl has died after being locked inside a car for 15 or 16 hours in suburban St. Louis.