Lawyer helping slain Chinese scholar's family follow trial - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Lawyer helping slain Chinese scholar's family follow trial

Posted: Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) - A lawyer for a Chinese family attending the U.S. trial of an ex-University of Illinois student charged with killing their daughter says he has been explaining to them how the American justice system works.

Wednesday is the third day of jury selection at Brendt Christensen's federal death-penalty trial. A jury will begin hearing evidence in the slaying of Yingying Zhang next week.

Zhang's parents and brother on Monday were in Peoria where the trial is taking place. Tuesday and Wednesday they watched a remote video feed at an Urbana courthouse near the campus.

Attorney Steve Beckett told Champaign's News-Gazette proceedings he is trying to help the family "understand why things are happening."

The case has garnered enormous interest in China and among thousands of Chinese students in the U.S .

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.