Twin sisters to serve as co-valedictorians at Chicago school - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Twin sisters to serve as co-valedictorians at Chicago school

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Two Chicago sisters who share a birthday are also set to become co-valedictorians this weekend at a high school on the city's South Side.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that twin sisters, Tia and Tyra Smith, graduate Saturday from Lindblom Math and Science Academy with perfect 4.0 GPA's. They say they are used to doing things together, like sharing textbooks and a love of theater.

The two have only spent one full day apart when Tia visited a college in the spring.

But they plan to go their separate ways after graduation.

They both have full scholarships to different schools. Tyra is going to Northwestern University and plans to study economics and Tia will go to Duke University to study statistics. Both plan to study theater as well.

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://chicago.suntimes.com/

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.