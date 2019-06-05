Aerial tour of Mississippi River flooding

(WSIL) -- On Wednesday, News 3's Nick Hausen took to the skies in a helicopter to survey flooding along the Mississippi River.

In areas of Union and Alexander counties, fields looked like lakes and homes were surrounded by water.

A farm just off Route 3 was protected by sandbags, as were some buildings in East Cape Girardeau. But others weren't so lucky.

