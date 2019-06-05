Trial date set for Carbondale teen accused of having gun on school bus

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A trial date has been set for a Carbondale teen who pulled a gun on a school bus.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A trial date has been set for a Carbondale teen who pulled a gun on a school bus.
RANDOLPH CO. (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday the Kaskaskia River in St. Clair, Monroe, and Randolph counties is closed to boaters.
RANDOLPH CO. (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday the Kaskaskia River in St. Clair, Monroe, and Randolph counties is closed to boaters.
BROOKPORT (WSIL) -- The U.S 45 Ohio River "Brookport" Bridge will be closed until November for needed repairs.
BROOKPORT (WSIL) -- The U.S 45 Ohio River "Brookport" Bridge will be closed until November for needed repairs.
CALVERTON PARK, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say an 11-month-old girl has died after being locked inside a car for 15 or 16 hours in suburban St. Louis.
CALVERTON PARK, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say an 11-month-old girl has died after being locked inside a car for 15 or 16 hours in suburban St. Louis.
(CNN) – No one won the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, so now the pot has climbed to $530 million.
(CNN) – No one won the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, so now the pot has climbed to $530 million.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- A man faces aggravated battery charges after a shooting in Mt. Vernon Tuesday.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- A man faces aggravated battery charges after a shooting in Mt. Vernon Tuesday.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police say that all northbound lanes of I-57 have now reopened.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police say that all northbound lanes of I-57 have now reopened.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A round of showers and storms overnight has moved east of the area this morning, but in its wake, it's going to be a hot, humid afternoon.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A round of showers and storms overnight has moved east of the area this morning, but in its wake, it's going to be a hot, humid afternoon.
WSIL -- Illinois drivers are frustrated over another tax increase after lawmakers passed a bill to double the tax they pay at the pump over the weekend.
WSIL -- Illinois drivers are frustrated over another tax increase after lawmakers passed a bill to double the tax they pay at the pump over the weekend.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Mt. Vernon Police are investigating a shooting that left one person wounded.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Mt. Vernon Police are investigating a shooting that left one person wounded.