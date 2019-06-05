Trial date set for Carbondale teen accused of having gun on scho - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Trial date set for Carbondale teen accused of having gun on school bus

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A trial date is now set for the teen charged with pulling out a gun on Carbondale school bus during a fight.

Jekairy T. Anderson has pleaded not guilty to unlawful use of a weapon.

Investigators say Anderson pulled the gun and made threats on the bus on April 12.

He is now free on bond. Anderson's trial is set to start July 15.

