IDNR restricts boaters on the Kaskaskia River

RANDOLPH CO. (WSIL) -- The Kaskaskia River is closed to recreational boating due to flooding.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) announced Wednesday the river is closed to boaters in St. Clair, Monroe, and Randolph counties until further notice.

IDNR officials say high water levels, swift currents, and floating debris have made navigation hazardous, not just for boaters, but also for emergency personnel who may respond in the event of an accident.

The restriction went into effect at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

