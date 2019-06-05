Brookport Bridge will be closed to drivers for months

BROOKPORT (WSIL) -- A bridge connecting Brookport and Paducah will be shut down until November 1.

According to Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the U.S. 45 Ohio River bridge is in need of more maintenance and repairs.

The bridge has been shut down for a month as crews inspect and make necessary repairs.







“Our bridge engineers worked closely with the contractor to extend the scope of the original maintenance and repair list,” KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat said. “Accommodating that extra work means what we had hoped would be about a 30-day closure will become about a 6-month closure. We understand the inconvenience to commuters, but adding these needed repairs to an existing project ensures we’re addressing key repair items as efficiently as possible.”

The Brookport Bridge is 90-years-old and has been shut down to commercial truck traffic due to load-width restrictions, but transportation officials say illegal crossings have caused structural damage.

Drivers who normally travel the U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge between Kentucky and Illinois should continue to detour via the Interstate 24 Ohio River Bridge.

